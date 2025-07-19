Sangeeta Bijlani House Theft: Bollywood Actress’s Pune Farmhouse Burgled, Valuables Stolen, Property Vandalised

Sangeeta Bijlani House Theft: Thieves broke into Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani’s farmhouse in Maval, Pune. The incident was discovered on July 18 when she visited the property after several months. The actress reportedly filed a complaint with Pune Rural Police after the discovery. According to the complaint, the main gate and window grills were found broken. One television was missing and another was damaged. CCTV cameras and household items including a bed and refrigerator were also vandalised.

"Today, I visited the farmhouse along with two of my maid servants. Upon arrival, I was shocked to discover that the main door had been broken. Upon entering, I found the window grills were damaged, one television set was missing while another was broken," she said in her complaint as quoted by NDTV. Bijlani reportedly told Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill that she had not visited the farmhouse for months due to her father’s ill health.

A police team has visited the location and begun an investigation. CCTV footage from the premises is also being reviewed.

Sangeeta Bijlani known for films such as Tridev, Hathyar, Inspector Dhanush, Shiv Ram, Game and Nirbhay. She recently celebrated her 65th birthday, which was attended by close friends and actor Salman Khan.