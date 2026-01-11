Sangeeta Bijlani provides a glimpse into her healthy breakfast

Actress Sangeeta Bijlani maintains a picture-perfect figure and skin even at the age of 65. Along with regular exercise, she also depends on a healthy diet as a major part of her fitness regimen.

In her latest social media post, Sangeeta provided her InstaFam a glimpse into her healthy and yummy breakfast, which included Chia seeds soaked in coconut milk, along with banana, some nuts, and seeds.

She further enjoyed some soft-boiled eggs, along with green tea as part of her breakfast.

"Healthy breakfast (smiley face emoji) Chia in coconut milk with banana nuts, seeds, soft boiled eggs, green tea."

Her social media is flooded with such options for a healthy diet.

Last year, Sangeeta made headlines as her house was ransacked. Thieves carried out a burglary at her bungalow in Pawandharan, Pune. They stole a TV worth Rs 7,000 and Rs 50,000 cash, totalling Rs 57,000.

Speaking during an award ceremony, Sangeeta claimed that she was still recovering from the stress and trauma of the burglary.

Interacting with the media, she revealed that she had requested a police officer to look into the matter and speed up the process of investigation.

Reflecting on the matter further, Sangeeta said, "I have met SP Sandeep Singh Gill, Pune. I came to Pune specially to meet him to request him to think faster because of the robbery at my place, I do feel very unsafe as a woman living in my own home, which has been home for me for the last 20 years”.

Sangeeta stepped into Bollywood back in 1988 with "Qatil", in which she was paired opposite Aditya Pancholi.

Later on, she became a part of projects such as "Tridev", "Hathyar", "Jurm", "Yodha", "Yugandhar", "Izzat", and "Lakshman Rekha", to name just a few.

Sangeeta last graced the screen in the 1996 film "Nirbhay".

Made under the direction of Vinod Dewan, the action thriller also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, and Kiran Kumar.

