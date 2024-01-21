Sania Mirza Was Tired Of Shoaib Malik's Extra-Marital Affairs

The family of Shoaib Malik who recently married actor Sana Javed is reportedly unhappy with the former Pakistan cricket captain's decision. Malik and Mirza, once a power couple in the sports world, had been the subject of separation rumours for the past couple of years, with reports suggesting that they had been living apart for over a year.

This is Malik's third marriage. He divorced his first wife Ayesha Siddiqui to marry Sania Mirza. Malik and Mirza had got married in Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai. It further suggested serious concerns from Malik's sisters regarding his divorce with Sania Mirza, citing the tennis star was tired of ex-husband's alleged extra-marital affairs. Soon after Shoaib announced his marriage to Sana, a family source told PTI that Sania had initiated the divorce proceedings. "It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the source. Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.Shoaib's third wife Sana Javed has starred in a number of hit drama serial and also acted in Pakistani films. She had married singer Umair Jaiswal in 2020 at a simple ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, two months earlier, reports about their divorce emerged.