Sania Mirza wishes “beautiful girl” Parineeti Chopra ahead of her marriage with Raghav Chadha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur, Rajasthan and former tennis player Sania Mirza has shared her best wishes for the “beautiful girl.”

She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi”.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra also shared her best wishes for the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor.

She wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one, always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings."

According to sources, the couple will exchange nuptial vows on September 24.

The wedding rituals and functions are scheduled to take place at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, according to several reports.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, the couple had chosen to keep mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot at a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

