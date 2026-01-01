Sanjana Ganesan marks 2026 with her "favourite boys" Jasprit Bumrah, Angad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : It's a fam-jam New Year celebration for cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

Giving a sneak peek into how he rang in 2026, his wife and renowned sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from their New Year's bash.

The first snap shows Burmah and Sanjana sharing warm smiles. The second picture captured a candid yet adorable moment between Sanjana and her son Angad.

"Things I'm taking into 2026 love, laughter & my favourite boys (Red heart emoji) Happy New Year," she captioned the post.

Bumrah and Sanjana have been married for four years. The two tied the knot on March 15, 2021, in Goa. They were blessed with their son Angad in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bumrah recently delivered a decent performance during the T20I series against South Africa.

In the series, Bumrah took four wickets in three matches at an average of 19.75, with an economy rate of 7.18 and best figures of 2/17.

On December 19, Team India registered a 30-run win against South Africa in the fifth and final T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium.

With this win, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue won the five-match T20I series 3-1. This was also India's eighth consecutive T20I series win since 2023. While chasing a mammoth target of 232 runs, South Africa were restricted to 201/8 after some intelligent bowling by the Indian bowlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor