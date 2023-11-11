Sanjana Sanghi emphasises significance of celebrating Diwali with family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Actress Sanjana Sanghi has made sure to take some time out of her work schedule to celebrate Diwali with her family.

"2 films, both of which have been so demanding yet special for me are releasing within just a 2 month gap. So naturally, it has been non-stop, working through most holidays. While I'm not getting the chance to celebrate Diwali in a grand way this time due to work commitments, getting to spend the day with my family is something I wasn't ready to let go of. Grateful to be able to do that," Sanjana shared.

In the coming months, Sanjana will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi in 'Kadak Singh'.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Pankaj Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Amidst the process of piecing together his life, the film delves into his quest to expose the truth behind a significant financial crime.

The film will be out on ZEE5.

