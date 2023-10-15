Sanjana Sanghi slayed in her stunning lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 15 : The 'Dhak Dhak' girl Sanjana Sanghi surely has all reasons to cheer up. With her movies receiving rave reviews, she is on cloud nine. The actor took the centerstage as she walked the ramp for Anju Modi's collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

The collection offered a fresh take on conventional bridal designs by using unusual colour schemes to give them a modern look.

Sanjana's wore a 'lehenga' with heavy work. "I feel very different almost royal in this lehenga," she told ANI.

"It is traditional and yet contemporary in appearance. Today I am wearing a stunning piece of bridal couture collection. It has the motif of the tree of life which is a beautiful philosophy."

Sharing her festive choices, she added, "I prefer many of my Nani's Bandhani saris and pair it with big earrings."

Giving fashion tips, she said, "Just be yourself, don't imitate anyone, go for flats and ditch the heels."

Sanjana will be next seen in 'Kadak Singh'.

