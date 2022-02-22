Sanjay Dutt announces next film, tags astrologer

Mumbai, Feb 22 Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt took to social media to announce his next movie 'Ghudchadhi' that went on floors on Tuesday.

Dutt posted a picture on Twitter which shows him practising yoga in a garden. In the tweet, Dutt tagged Balu Munnangi, an astrologer, from whom Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Dutt himself seek advice.

"Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginning. Appreciate your presence," Dutt wrote.

Besides 'Ghudchadhi', which is being directed by Binoy Gandhi, the actor will also be seen as 'Adheera' in Yash starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' slated to release on April 14.

He also has 'Shamshera' and 'Toolsidas Junior' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor