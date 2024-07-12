Sanjay Dutt arrives in style at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Actor Sanjay Dutt arrived in style to participate in the wedding ceremony of Reliance Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Clad in a blue embroidered sherwani, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor posed for shutterbugs and greeted them with a smile.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1811735358670786697

Power couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh graced the red carpet of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1811736219891761478

While Riteish wore an ivory coloured kurta dhoti set, Genelia styled her outfit with a Marathi touch.

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena wowed with his blue bandhgala kurta and white pants.

Anant Ambani, the youngest of three children of Reliance industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant at a grand ceremony hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre today, July 12.

Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, has ensured his presence is felt at the wedding.

A portrait of the visionary industrialist has been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has drawn an array of luminaries from across the globe.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's union has been preceded by a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, where they welcomed a distinguished guest list.

