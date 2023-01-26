Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reunite for new film

The popular jodi 'Munna Bhat and Circuit' from Munna Bhai MBBS is back on-screen. The duo is teaming up for a new comedy film for Sanjay Dutt's production. The film is not titled yet, however, the actors promise there's something entertaining coming. Releasing this year, the Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Sanjay Dutt shared the poster on his social media handles.

In the picture, both the stars donned in the striped jail uniform as they stand arm-in-arm behind bars. Soon after they shared this happy piece of news, fans showered immense love on them and were curious as they expressed their excitement in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, "Can’t waittttt", another asked, "Is it Munnabhai MBBBS 3?" Third one chimed in, "Is it not Munna and circuit series??" "The great combo after munna bhai mbbs and lage raho munna bhai! after so many years," said another.

In their hit 2003 film, Munna Bhai MBBS, Arshad had played Sarkeshwar ‘Circuit’ Sharma, the sidekick of Sanjay Dutt's Murliprasad Sharma, better known as Munna Bhai. Arshad had won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Circuit, and later reprised the role in the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Apart from the Munna Bhai series, Sanjay and Arshad have also worked together in films such as the 2007 comedy-drama Dhamaal