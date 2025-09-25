Sanjay Dutt attends Bhasm aarti, offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Mumbai, Sep 25 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt sought divine blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and even attended the Bhasm aarti.

Videos showed the actor on Thursday morning sitting in the Nandi Hall of the temple and taking blessings by witnessing the Bhasma Aarti.

On visiting the temple, Sanjay said, “It is my good fortune that Baba Mahakal called me here. I had been trying to come for years.”

The actor added that he has “experienced divine energy directly.”

“May Baba Mahakal’s blessings always remain,” Sanjay said.

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is dedicated to Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. It is located in the ancient city of Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India.

The presiding deity, Shiva in the lingam form is believed to be Swayambhu, deriving currents of power from within itself as against the other images and lingams that are ritually established and invested with mantra-shakti.

Madhya Pradesh has two Jyotirlingas, the second one, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, is situated about 140 km south of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 4, an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

He will next be seen in Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller film written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas.

