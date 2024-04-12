Sanjay Dutt celebrates Paresh Ghelani’s b'day: ‘Having a brother like you is a gift’

Mumbai, April 12 Sanjay Dutt, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Kannada language film ‘KD - The Devil’, is celebrating the birthday of his best friend Paresh Ghelani.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared four pictures of him with Paresh.

In the pictures, they can be seen enjoying a peaceful time in the woods.

The first picture shows Sanjay looking through a telephoto lens as Paresh stands behind him, pointing at something. Another picture shows both of them enjoying a meal together.

The actor wrote in the caption: “Happy birthday, dear brother Parya! May the God shower you with abundant blessings of success and good health. Having a brother like you is truly a gift. Your support has been my rock through every challenge and triumph. Here's to many more years of cherished memories. Love you, brother! @pareshghelani”.

Paresh inspired Vicky Kaushal’s character of Kamli in the actor’s biopic 'Sanju', which starred Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role.

The film showed a strong bond between Sanjay and his best friend, which formed a huge part of the emotional core of ‘Sanju’.

Paresh has been with the actor through thick and thin and is a source of motivation for him in the darkest of times.

