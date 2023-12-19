Sanjay Dutt extends best wishes to team of 'Safed' film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Actor Sanjay Dutt extended his best wishes to the team of 'Safed', which is directed by Sandeep Singh.

In a statement, Sanjay said, "I have seen Sandeep being passionate about this subject and seen him putting his heart into the film. With his blood and sweat, he brought this story to life. I am very proud of him and I am glad to be a part of this film which Sandeep has made with such love. I wish Sandeep, Meera Chopra, Abhay Verma, Barkha Bisht and the entire team of Safed the very best and I want everyone to watch this beautiful film which he made with lots of love."

Director Sandeep Singh expressed his gratitude to Sanjay.

"Our friendship goes a long way and it stood test of time. He was always there for me and our bond is unbreakable. I remember during the Bhoomi movie shoot, baba told me that one day you will become a very commercial and big director...," he said.

'Safed' stars Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma in the lead roles.

As per a statement, the film is a love story between a transgender and a widow based in Banaras. The trailer of 'Safed' was unveiled on Tuesday.

The first look of 'Safed' was unveiled by music maestro AR Rehman at the Cannes film festival. Prominent singers like Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shilpa Rao, Shail Hada, Jazim Sharma, Suvarna Tiwari and Subhankar Dey have lent their soulful voice to the songs

'Safed' will be streamed on December 29, 2023 on Zee5.

