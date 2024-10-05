Sanjay Dutt finds a new fan in Tej Pratap Yadav

Mumbai, Oct 5 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is known for ‘Khal Nayak’, ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘Saajan’ and others, enjoys a solid fan following across age groups. However, he has found an unlikely fan in RJD politician Tej Pratap Yadav.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the eldest son of former Chief Ministers of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast where he spoke about his favourite Bollywood hero.

He said, “I like Sanjay Dutt. His style, acting, everything about him, his dance”, before he corrected himself, “Dance he may not be the strongest of his suits but I like everything about him”.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Subhash Ghai used the clip to position ‘Khal Nayak’ as a cult film when Tej Pratap Yadav only spoke about Sanjay who played the titular character in ‘Khal Nayak’ and not the film itself.

The director wrote in the caption, “Is ‘Khal Nayak’ still one of the most favourite character of Hindi cinema? I just got a clip from nowhere. Must watch. Will ‘Khal Nayak’ ever come back on screen ? Pl wait n watch”.

‘Khal Nayak’, which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, told the story of the escape and attempted capture of criminal Ballu (portrayed by Sanjay Dutt) by sub-Inspector Ram (played by Jackie ShroffP), and his cop girlfriend Ganga (Madhuri Dixit).

The film is known for its music, especially the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. The ‘Khal Nayak’ soundtrack album sold 10 million copies, making it one of the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums of 1993, along with ‘Baazigar’. It was released on August 6, 1993, and became the second highest grossing Hindi film of 1993, surpassed only by ‘Aankhen’. It received positive reviews from critics, with praise for its screenplay, soundtrack and performances of the cast.

