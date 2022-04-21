Sanjay Dutt is all praise for 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel

Mumbai, April 21 Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has heaped praise on 'KGF: Chapter 2' director Prashanth Neel and said that the film's star Yash and him are "mere vessels" to bring his vision on screen.

Sanjay said: "Prashanth is the mastermind behind the brilliance of the film. He is the captain of the ship who saw us so beautifully to the finish line. He is the flag bearer for 'KGF Chapter 2'. Yash and I are mere vessels to bring that vision on screen."

"He has made every frame opulent. Personally, he has been extremely caring of me. I shot the film at a trying time in my life and Prashanth was that pillar of strength through and through. He was inspirational every day and pushed me to deliver my best."

Prashanth brings the opulence of vision on screen.

"He has a brilliant mind and there is no other director I have known in recent times who I can say that about. He makes the film unique and different. I knew all along that he would elevate the material. It was such a delight working on the film and I hope there will be many more associations with him in future."

