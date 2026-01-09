Sanjay Dutt offers prayers at Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple as 'The Raja Saab' hits theatres

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 9 : Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt performed a special puja at the revered Pashupatinath Temple on Friday in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The actor arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday evening to attend a casino inauguration, marking his visit to Nepal amid considerable public interest. His visit had generated excitement among fans across age groups, reflecting his enduring popularity in Nepal.

Several pictures from the site show the actor exiting the temple amid heavy security and a massive crowd of fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of Dutt. For the visit, Sanjay Dutt was seen dressed in a simple white outfit as he emerged from the temple with prayer malas and a traditional 'angvastra' draped around him.

Sanjay Dutt, known for his long and influential career in Bollywood, has appeared in numerous successful films, earning a strong fan following in Nepal as well.

The temple visit comes at a time when Sanjay Dutt has been enjoying back-to-back releases in theatres, including 'Dhurandhar' and 'The Raja Saab'.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' has cemented itself as one of the biggest hits in recent times, breaking multiple records at the box office. With Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film features Dutt as the no-nonsense cop SP Chaudhary. Actors Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal also play pivotal roles.

On the other hand, the Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas starrer 'The Raja Saab' opened in theatres on Friday, January 9, amid high anticipation. The actor is seen as a menacing and manipulative hypnotist.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt and his performance in 'The Raja Saab', Prabhas earlier said, "Sanjay sir... just your screen presence is more than enough. When they put a close-up on you, you completely consume the screen. When I watched his scenes during dubbing, I started forgetting my own scenes."

'The Raja Saab' is directed and written by Maruthi and is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

