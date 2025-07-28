Sanjay Dutt on his bond With Munna Bhai MBBS Co-star Arshad Warsi; 'He is my Circuit'

Sanjay Dutt is one of the popular name in Bollywood industry. He is known for his funny nature and unique speaking style. He has given many iconic films to us but his one of the most celebrated film in Munna Bhai MBBS who won audience heart. His bond and chemistry with Arshad Warsi in Muna Bhai gave both fame and this iconic duo will be seen sharing screen once again. Talking about the bond with Arshad Sanjay Dutt said “He is my Circuit. One of the most amazing people.

In conversation with Curly Tale, Sanjay talked about the relationship with Arshad Warsi. Sanjay said that He is my Circuit. One of the most amazing people. His comic timing is incredible, and he’s such a sweet and genuine friend. Sanjay and Arshad are set to reunite in Ahmed Khan’s comedy-drama, Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and others.

The film is expected to be released later this year. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is also preparing for Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The film is slated to release in cinemas on 5 De.cember 2025.