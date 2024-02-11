Sanjay Dutt pens down heartfelt wish for his wife Maanayata on their 16th marriage anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 : Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. On this occasion, the 'Khal Nayak' actor has penned down a heartfelt wish for his wife.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay shared a video featuring his lovely pictures with Maanayata.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary Mom, thank you for being the best part of my life and thank you for the 2 most wonderful children you have given me, love you the most Mom, I will always be by your side even after the end of the world, love you and happy anniversary @maanayata"

Reacting to his post, Shilpa Shetty congratulated the stunning couple and mentioned, "Awwwww Happpyyyy Anniversary you two , stay blessed"

Maanayata also shared an exquisite photo of the couple twinning in white and grey outfits, along with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Sweet sixteen!!! Celebrating the sweet and sour moments of our life....forever... and ever and together! Love you always and ever!! @duttsanjay #dutts #16thanniversary #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod"

Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in the year 2008 and the duo is parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter Trishala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dutt will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty. 'Welcome To The Jungle' is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

