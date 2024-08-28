Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt birthday wish for sister Priya Dutt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : On the occasion of his sister Priya Dutt's birthday, actor Sanjay Dutt penned a heartwarming note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay thanked Priya for being his "wonderful" sister.

"Happy Birthday Pri, you have always been strength and support to me all my life, thank you for being such a wonderful sister, I wish all the happiness and success for you always, love you my sister, stay blessed @priyadutt," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_N1mWLNLNF/?hl=en

Sanjay also dropped an adorable picture with Priya.

Recently, on Raksha Bandhan, Sanjay extended warm greetings to his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

He took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note in which he expressed the duo for being his constant support.

"Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! (red heart emoji) Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62," Dutt captioned the post.

Sanjay, Priya and Namrata are children of late legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. The couple married on March 11, 1958. Speaking of Sanjay Dutt's work projects, he was recently seen in movie 'Ghudchadi,' in which he starred alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar.

His film 'Double iSmart' was also released a few days ago. It is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar'. In the coming months, he will be seen in multi-starrer 'Welcome 3'.

On his birthday last year, Akshay Kumar shared the film's promo on social media and wrote, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj (I have given a gift to you and myself on my birthday today). If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3. Produced by #JyotiDeshpande. Produced by #FirozANadiadwallah. Directed by @khan_ahmedasas @officialjiostudios @baseindustries_group."

The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor