Sanjay Dutt posts fam-jam picture with Diwali wish

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday dropped an adorable family picture as he wished his fans and followers on social media for Diwali.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared a family portrait which he captioned, "Embracing the warmth of lights and the glow of togetherness with my family. Wishing you all a Diwali filled with love, laughter, and countless moments of joy. Grateful for the light you bring into my life. Happy Diwali from our family to yours!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

In the picture, Sanjay could be seen posing with his wife Maanayata Dutt and children Shahraan, and Iqra.

People all across the country are all decked up for Diwali. Houses have been decorated with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

This year, Diwali is being celebrated on November 12. Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' , which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

He also has 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.

'Welcome To The Jungle ' is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor