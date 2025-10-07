Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jackie Shroff to Headline Whistling Woods International’s Annual Celebrate Cinema 2025 Festival

Filmmaker Subash Ghai's Whistling Woods International (WWI) is all set to host its highly anticipated annual festival, Celebrate Cinema 2025, marking the 13th edition of the event that connects the brightest minds in the media and entertainment world. The festival continues to be a platform for learning, exploration, and celebration of cinema, music, and digital content, offering a deep dive into the artistic, technical, and commercial aspects of the industry. Since its inception in 2012, Celebrate Cinema has consistently brought together industry icons and emerging voices from across the media and entertainment landscape. Past luminaries such as Swanand Kirkire, Sukhwinder Singh, Vidya Balan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali, Kiran Rao, and Richie Mehta have graced the event, sharing their knowledge and experiences with the next generation of creators.

The festival opens with a special session that pays tribute to the deep poetic and musical roots of Indian cinema. Legends such as Gulzar Saab, Kausar Munir, Salim Arif, and Vishal Bhardwaj will engage in a conversation that highlights the vital role of lyrics and music in shaping cinematic narratives.A tribute to two of the most influential filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt, will feature actors Waheeda Rehman, Randhir Kapoor, Rahul Rawail, and Ranbir Kapoor. This session will explore their indelible contributions to Indian cinema and their enduring legacies.

As digital platforms continue to evolve, this panel will explore the growth of the creator economy, featuring prominent YouTubers like Ashish Chanchlani, Ishitta Arun, and Viraj Ghelani. They will discuss how social media and video-sharing platforms have revolutionized entertainment and opened new avenues for creators.A special session with the team behind the much-awaited film Saiyaara will feature poet and lyricist Irshad Kamil and director Mohit Suri, who will share insights into the film's creation, the emotional and artistic process, and its impact on the audience.

As AI becomes a more integral part of filmmaking, this panel will explore its impact on the creation, distribution, and consumption of entertainment. Industry professionals Ayushi Anand, Karan Taley, Mandar Natekar, and Raghu Naik will delve into how AI is transforming storytelling, production processes, and viewer experiences.The festival will close with a special panel featuring the cast and crew of the iconic film Khal Nayak. Ila Arun, Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt will reflect on the film's cultural impact and its enduring popularity with fans. The film was directed by Subash Ghai who founded Whistling Woods in 2006