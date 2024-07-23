Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon's 'Ghudchadi' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will soon be seen reuniting in 'Ghudchadi', which also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film's poster, giving a glimpse of Sanjay and Raveena's look. They also revealed the release date of the film.

'Ghudchadi' will hit the OTT Platform JioCinema on August 9.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, Sanjay wrote, "Double the pyaar = Double the confusion! Watch #Ghudchadi, streaming from August 9th onwards."

'Ghudchadi' marks the debut of Parth in films. Last year he announced the wrap of his debut film with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, "Its A WRAP !!!!!!!!! These pictures carry a lot of emotions , hard work ,patience and most importantly A positive approach. Had an amazing experience shooting #ghuchadhi with the entire team ,a big thanks to all my fantastic coactors @duttsanjay baba and gorgeous @officialraveenatandon and my fav @khushalikumar special thanks to all the technicians , dop, assistants , light men , spot dada for working day and night with all smiles."

He added, "ofcourse lastly Thankyou our cute producer @nidhiduttaofficial and my optimistic director @binnoykgandhi for making me your 'Chirag' in your movie and hopefully this Chirag shines with bright colours once the audience watches arey Haan mera asli Chirag, humaara writer @deepakkapurbhardwaj love you loads darling. untill then , stay tuned Abhi toh party shuru hui hain #ghuchadhiwrap."

Ghudchadi is produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi. The film is directed by Binoy Gandhi.

