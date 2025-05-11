Sanjay Dutt remembers late mother Nargis Dutt with childhood memories

Mumbai, May 11 On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sanjay Dutt took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, remembering his late mother and legendary actress Nargis Dutt.

Sharing a heartfelt childhood photo on social media, the actor expressed how deeply he misses her every day. The ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor paid tribute to his late mom, writing, “I miss you everyday and love you maa, happy Mother’s Day.” In the first throwback photo, a young Sanjay Dutt is seen sitting while his mother, Nargis Dutt, stands lovingly beside him, holding a plate of food—likely from a warm family gathering. The second black-and-white image captures a touching moment from his teenage years, with Sanjay affectionately holding his mother as they smile for a candid, heartwarming photograph.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt, died on May 3, 1981. Nargis passed away after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer, just five days before her son, Sanjay Dutt, was set to make his big Bollywood debut in a lead role in “Rocky.” For the actor, this moment marked not only a significant milestone in his career but also a deeply personal loss.

Renowned for her grace, versatility, and powerful presence on screen, Nargis is celebrated as one of the greatest and most influential actresses in the history of Indian cinema. Known for portraying strong, graceful, and independent women, she captivated audiences in a variety of genres, from light-hearted comedies to intense, thought-provoking dramas. Although she began her career as a child artist in “Talash-E-Haq,” it was her breakthrough role in 1942’s “Tamanna” that truly set her on the path to stardom.

On the death anniversary of his mother, May 3, the ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ actor shared an emotional message along with cherished family photos.

Sanjay Dutt captioned the post, “You may not be here, but your love never left, Miss you everyday Maa.”

