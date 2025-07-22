Sanjay Dutt says, 'it would've been fun doing Son of Sardaar 2 together' with Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, July 22 Actor Sanjay Dutt revealed it would have been fun doing "Son of Sardaar 2" with Ajay Devgn.

Resharing the recently released trailer of the highly anticipated drama on his Instagram, Dutt wished Raju aka Ajay, all the best for his forthcoming venture.

"All the best Raju for Son of Sardaar 2, it would've been fun doing this one together too @ajaydevgn," he penned the caption.

Dutt and Ajay were seen as frenemies in the first installment of the franchise, "Son of Sardaar", which reached the cinema halls in 2012.

While Dutt essayed the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu or Billu, Ajay was seen as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa or Jassi in the original flick.

They were unwillingly pitted against one another due to an old family rivalry.

While Ajay will be seen reprising his role in the sequel, Dutt has been replaced by actor and politician Ravi Kishan.

Talking about the trailer, the clip opened with Jassi (Played by Ajay) getting married to Dimple (Played by Neeru Bajwa). Next, he goes on to explain the 4 major troubles of his life. The first trouble is that Dimple has asked for a divorce from him.

Explaining the second trouble, Jassi revealed that he is caught in the middle of 4 ladies, one of whom is Rabia (Played by Mrunal Thakur). Although he has fallen in love with her, the problem is that she is from Pakistan. Jassi's third trouble is landing in a Mafia family. His fourth and last trouble is being caught up in his 'bebe's' promise.

Made under the direction of Vijay Kumar Arora, "Son of Sardaar 2" boasts a stellar cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev in key roles.

