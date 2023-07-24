Sanjay Dutt serves major fitness goals, fans call him “inspiration”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : At 63, actor Sanjay Dutt boasts of a fitness regime that can give people much younger a run for their money.

On Monday, the 'Vaastav' star dropped a picture of himself giving major fitness goals to his fans. He captioned the post, “No pain, no gain. #DuttsTheWay #MondayMotivation.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvEPFVRNpFc/

In the picture, he was seen in intense workout sessions dressed in a simple black tee he teamed up with matching trousers and a pair of sports shoes.

Soon after he dropped the video, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

One user wrote, " My inspiration." Another commented, " Wow super look baba aatish and aadolan very stylish movie and Sanju baba good body."

A fan commented, “You are my childhood hero.”

Sanjay is known for his films such as 'Saajan', 'Sadak', 'Khalnayak', 'Aatish' , 'Andolan', 'Daag', 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', 'Vaastav: The Reality', and Mission Kashmir. His performance in 'Vaastav', which received critical acclaim, earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Another role that gave him much success was Munna bhai in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' Audience also loved him for playing Kancha Cheena in 'Agneepath'. He was also recently seen in the Kannada film 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' where he played an antagonist.

Sanjay will be next seen in the romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi' which also stars Raveena Tandon, and in the sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and in an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.

