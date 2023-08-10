Sanjay Dutt shares special birthday wish for his daughter Trishala Dutt, calls her, "shining star"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : Actor Sanjay Dutt penned down a sweet birthday message for his daughter Trishala Dutt and called her the “shining star” of his life.

Dutt took to his Instagram handle to share a video with his and Trishala’s pictures on her birthday. He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Princess! May God bless you with joy and success. Watching you grow fills my heart with pride. You are the shining star in my life, and I'm grateful for every moment we share. Happy birthday once again, my Princess. Always remember how deeply you are loved. @trishaladutt”

Trishala expressed her gratitude towards her dad and replied, “I love you daddy thank you”.

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay and late actor Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996. Later, Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and they are parents to twins, Shahraan and Iqra.

Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in the USA.

On the work front, Sanjay is making his debut in the Punjabi film industry with Gippy Grewal’s upcoming film ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’.

He is also all set for the sequel of 'iSmart Shankar' titled 'Double iSmart'. Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh are reuniting for this film.

‘Double iSmart' will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024. He will also be seen in the movie ‘Ghudchadi’, also starring Raveena Tandon. His other project also includes, ‘Leo’. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay’s Tamil debut.

