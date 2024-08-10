Sanjay Dutt shares throwback picture of daughter Trishala's birthday, pens a heartfelt message for his 'princess'

Mumbai, Aug 10 Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released streaming movie 'Ghudchadi', on Saturday shared a heartwarming wish for his elder daughter Trishala Dutt on her birthday.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture from Trishala's childhood in which he can be seen sitting with his daughter in his lap.

The actor wrote in the caption, "On your special day my princess, I am reminded of how blessed I am to be your father. Your love lights up my world in ways I can't express. Happy Birthday @trishaladutt Always proud of you."

Trishala, who was born in 1988, is Sanjay's daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma. Richa passed away from a brain tumour in 1996. Later, Sanjay married Rhea Pillai on February 14, 1998. However, the two parted ways in 2008. He then married Manyata the same year after two years of dating. He became a father to twins, a boy and a girl in 2010 from his marriage with Manyata.

Trishala, a New York-based psychotherapist, shares a close bond with Maanayata. She is often seen spending family time with Sanjay, Maanayata and their twins at events and parties.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt has an array of projects lined up, the first of which includes 'Double ISMART' directed by Puri Jagannadh.

In the movie, he would be seen serving as the antagonist and locking horns with Ram Pothineni.

Last year, he made his Tamil debut with 'Leo', in which he shared the screen with Thalapathy Vijay.

He also has 'KD - The Devil', Tarun Mansukhani's 'Housefull 5' and an untitled film with Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the pipeline. The yet-to-be-titled movie is set to be directed by Aditya Dhar of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' fame.

