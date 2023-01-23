Sanjay Dutt showers blessings on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

On Monday, Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to congratulate Athiya and KL on the occasion of their wedding and also gave a special shoutout to Bollywood`s `Anna`, Suniel Shetty. Apart from congratulating Athiya`s father Suniel, Ajay also congratulated her mom, Mana Shetty. Reportedly, Athiya and Rahul*s much-awaited wedding will be held in Khandala on January 23, around 4 PM in the evening.

The wedding is going to be a star-studded event as eminent personalities from the film industry and the cricket world will mark their presence. Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff among others are likely to grace the wedding. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for a while now. Very often, the actress is also seen at the stands, cheering KL Rahul and the Indian cricket team during their matches. The duo made their relationship official as they attended the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film, ‘Tadap’ in 2021