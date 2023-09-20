Sanjay Dutt, Suneil Shetty to feature in Ranveer Brar's culinary show 'Star vs Food Survival'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Chef Ranveer Brar is coming up with a new season of 'Star vs Food'.

Titled 'Star vs Food Survival', the season will feature celebrity guests including Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta .

Each episode features Chef Ranveer Brar alongside a different celebrity as they explore India's uncharted culinary treasures, transforming wild finds into delectable dishes. From taking on adventurous tasks to crafting local delicacies in unspoiled wilderness, each episode promises excitement. Whether conquering heights in Coorg, navigating Spiti's terrain, or facing the challenges of nature, these stars push their limits while celebrating the region's beauty and rich culinary heritage, read a statement.

Excited about the show, host Ranveer Brar said, "As the host of the show, it is truly an honour to meet some of the brightest stars of Indian cinema and collectively discover some of India’s hidden culinary delights. This season, we venture beyond cooking to explore the breathtaking regions of Coorg and Spiti while having our guests take on challenges around the locality. It's a privilege to witness these incredible stars in the wilderness, and I can't wait to share their heartwarming narratives and mouthwatering dishes with all our viewers."

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, shared the vision behind the show, "Our audiences have loved previous seasons because they saw our stars as their authentic selves, grappling with the culinary challenges in the kitchen, which automatically created relatability. But this time, in this spin-off, we're taking them out of their comfort zones and into the wild terrains to test their survival skills. This is a show that elevates the excitement and drama of culinary entertainment to new heights.”

Star vs Food Survival Edition Premieres October 9 on Discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor