Sanjay Dutt wishes twins Iqra, Shahraan on b’day: Love you both very much

Mumbai, Oct 21 Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has penned a loving note for his twins, Iqra and Shahraan, on their 15th birthday.

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he shared a string of family pictures featuring him and his wife, Maanayata, along with their children, Iqra and Shahraan.

For the caption, he wrote: “Happy Birthday @duttiqra and @duttshahraan, god bless you, love you both very much.”

Sanjay married Maanayata in 2008 after two years of dating. On 21 October 2010, he became a father to twins. The actor was first married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. The couple has a daughter, Trishala, who is currently living in the US. His second marriage was to air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai. The divorce was finalized in 2008.

Sanjay’s latest release is Baaghi 4, an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

He will next be seen in Dhurandhar, a spy action thriller film written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas.

He will also be seen in Ahmed Khan-directed “Welcome To The Jungle” starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueliene Fernandez.

The film has a huge star cast, which also includes names such as Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

