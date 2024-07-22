Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for wife Maanayata is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : On the occasion of his wife Maanayata's birthday, actor Sanjay Dutt penned a love-filled note for her.

Taking to Instagram, he wished Maanayata "endless happiness, success, and peace."

"Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you (red heart emoji) @maanayata," Sanjay wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9tjaTYtBbH/?hl=en&img_index=1

He also dropped an adorable picture with Maanayata.

Sanjay and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008 and the duo is parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter Trishala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani.

'Welcome To The Jungle' is all set to hit theatres on December 20, 2024.

Sanjay has also come on board for 'Housefull 5.'

"Sajid Nadiadwala has been like family from the beginning of my journey," shared Sanjay Dutt, reflecting on his deep bond with the producer.

"I'm thrilled to be working with him again on Housefull 5 and look forward to many more collaborations in the future," he added.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is slated to be a landmark installment in the Housefull franchise, set entirely aboard a cruise ship. This setting marks a first for Hindi cinema franchises, aiming to elevate the comedic and camaraderie-filled essence that the series is celebrated for.

The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and now Sanjay Dutt.

Scheduled for release on June 6, 2025, 'Housefull 5' is set to deliver laughter, love, and timeless entertainment to audiences worldwide.

