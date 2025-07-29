Sanjay Dutt's fierce look from 'The RajaSaab' unveiled on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : It's actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday, and the makers of his upcoming film 'The RajaSaab' marked the special day by unveiling a new poster of the actor from the film.

Taking to their Instagram, the makers dropped a new poster that shows Dutt in a never-before-seen avatar. The actor can be seen dressed in dark tones with long silver hair, a beard, and an intense expression.

'The RajaSaab' stars Prabhas in the lead and is directed by Maruthi. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and has music by Thaman S.

Take a look

Prabhas, who will soon feature alongside Dutt in the film, wished the actor on his special day and wrote, "Wishing the ever-inspiring Sanjay Dutt sir a very Happy Birthday! Grateful to share the screen with you in #TheRajaSaab."

The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on December 5, 2025, in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, the actor celebrates his 66th birthday today, several friends from the industry also wished him on his special day.

Actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for Dutt, calling him an "incredible talent" and an "amazing person."

Shilpa wrote, "You bring so much energy and passion to every part that I'm constantly inspired by your brilliance on and off screen. But what truly sets you apart is your kind heart and generosity of spirit that I have witnessed. Here's wishing you all the love, happiness, and great health above all, Rockstar."

The actor also has Dhurandhar and KD - The Devil in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor