Sanjay Dutt’s first look from Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’ out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 : Makers of the upcoming film ‘Leo’ on the occasion of actor Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, unveiled the first look of the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor.

On Saturday, writer-director Lokesh Kanagraj took to Twitter and shared the first look video and wrote, “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo.”

Meet #AntonyDas 🔥🔥 A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you!🤜🤛#HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt ❤️#Leo 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/UuonlCF3Qa — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 29, 2023

The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay’s Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi'.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a sci-fi horror comedy 'The Virgin Tree', which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles, as well as an untitled comedy alongside actor Arshad Warsi.

