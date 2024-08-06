Sanjay Dutt’s UK Visa Application Denied Due to 1993 Bomb Blast Arrest

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most controversial figures in Bollywood. Other than his movies, he is famous for his personal life due to drug issues and the RDX issue. He was named a terrorist and was in jail for the same. It seems that his past is affecting his present, He reportedly loses his role in Son of Sardaar 2 as his UK visa gets rejected due to his incarceration in the past.

A source told to leading media portal that, "Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times, but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay’s team found out that the senior actor’s visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan."

Meanwhile, Housefull 5 starring Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt will be shot in London, but Dutt's part will be shot in Mumbai as his visa got rejected.

Sanjay Dutt was arrested in April 1993 under TADA and the Arms Act and convicted later for violation of the Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons procured from the other accused in the 1993 Bombay bombings. He was sentenced to five years in prison. In March 2013, the Supreme Court upheld his five-year sentence, and after multiple bails, he finally completed his jail term in 2016. Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were to be seen as Billu and Jassi, respectively, in Son of Sardaar 2, with the film reportedly picking up on a fresh note and not from where the first movie ended. The makers were expected to introduce an antagonistic shade to the character played by Sanjay, which will now reportedly be essayed by actor-politician Ravi Kishan.