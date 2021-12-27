Sanjay Gupta fumes after Salman Khan's hospital pic goes viral

On Sunday, Salman Khan, who was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse, got admitted to MGM hospital at Kamothe for treatment. He was later discharged. Meanwhile, a picture of him from the hospital is doing rounds on social media. In the pic, Salman can be seen getting treatment. As soon as this picture was uploaded, Salman’s fans started commenting on it. Now, r Sanjay Gupta slammed the viral photo of Salman from the hospital. He tweeted, ''Pic of Salman in the hospital going viral... Why the fuck do people do that??? Is a celebrity not entitled to any dignified privacy?''

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, in a recent interview, assured his fans that the actor is ‘completely fine. ’The actor turned a year older today. He was at his farmhouse ahead of his birthday at Panvel, when this mishap took place. He was discharged from the hospital at 9 a.m. on December 26. On the work front, he was recently seen on the big screen in "Antim: The Final Truth", which was released last month. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also starred Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. He will be seen next in 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif. The star is also a part of 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandez