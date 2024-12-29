Sanjay Gupta says film industry is now at the mercy of two OTT platforms

Mumbai, Dec 29 Director Sanjay Gupta, who is known for ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Kaabil’ and others, has expressed his discontent over how the film industry is at the mercy of two OTT platforms.

However, the director refrained from taking any names. Recently, Sanjay took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Been in the movie business since I was a teenager. Been a director for thirty years. Never had I imagined nor expected that the entire system would collapse the way it has and be at the mercy of two OTT platforms. LITERALLY”.

Several users replied to the director saying that the industry needs to go back to the drawing board.

One user commented, “It's not OTT. It's COVID which reshaped many industries and the cinema industry is one of them. OTT encashed the opportunity which the cinema industry couldn't provide during Covid. It's a failure of producers and directors who couldn't bring viewers back to cinema. Problem is Bollywood is focusing more on formula based movies than technical value based. Telugu movies are still able to bring viewers back to cinemas. Look at RRR, Pushpa, HanuMan and many. Also blame PVR/ INOX and their costly popcorn. A small 4 member family has to spend Rs.2000 to watch a movie. Blame producers who double, triple ticket fare for some movies. So before you blame others, do introspect yours”.

Another wrote, “It's called disruptive change. The same way movie makers got more screens from multiplexes, while thousands of single screen theatres died because of this. Change is the only constant”.

A third user wrote, “The collapse is not because of OTT, but lack of good entertaining content. For decades Bollywood was making movies based on propaganda or some mediocre action movie. People find better entertainment in regional cinema and OTT. Give up on propaganda, and start making entertainment”.

Sanjay Gupta is known for his remakes of American action-thriller and crime films. He has frequently cast Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham in his films.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor