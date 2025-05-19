Sanjay Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Vidya Malvade laud PM Modi, Indian Army on 'Operation Sindoor'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 : The launch of the Hindi film 'Mera Ghar' turned into a moment of patriotic expression as several Bollywood actors shared their support for India's stance amidst ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

The muhurat ceremony was held in Bhopal on Monday in the presence of the film's ensemble cast and notable dignitaries.

Actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor, speaking on Operation Sindhoor, voiced strong support for the Indian government's response and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"From the first day, my family and I have supported this. We have supported this (Op Sindoor) through social media. We families are standing by PM Modi's decision," he told ANI.

Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana echoed a message of trust in India's leadership during these challenging times. "The people we have chosen in India are more prudent than us and I personally believe that we should trust their prudence, their intelligence and their joint integrity. I think that whatever appropriate steps India has to take, India has taken them and India will keep taking them," he said.

Actress Vidya Malvade also shared her sentiments, highlighting India's role as a defender rather than an aggressor. "I am extremely proud of what India is doing and has done. We are not the attackers; we are the defenders. We have defended and told the world that we will give a befitting reply if you attack our people like this. We will stand up for ourselves, and I salute the army and everyone who protects us by risking their lives," she said.

The film 'Mera Ghar' brings together a diverse cast including Ashutosh Rana, Arbaaz Khan, Warina Hussain, LV, Sanjay Kapoor, Vidya Malvade, Deepshikha Nagpal, and Iva Grover.

The ceremonial muhurat shot was conducted by the Tourism Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dharamendra Lodhiji.

The film is directed by Nripen J G Mohla and produced by Krishna Sharma.

