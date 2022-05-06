Sanjay Kapoor marks 32 years of his Bollywood debut with special throwback pictures

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor on Thursday marked 32 years of his debut in the film industry by sharing throwback pictures from his first movie 'Prem'.

Sanjay took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures featuring his co-star Tabu, the cast and crew of 'Prem' along with its poster.

Alongside the images, he shared a heartfelt caption that read, "27 years of Prem, 5th May 1995, This first picture was taken way back in 1990 our first schedule was of 40 days at Seth studios, had to wait for 3 years for the next schedule in 1993, the wait was extremely tough but I waited patiently, people called me the oldest new comer I laughed it out."

"When the going gets tough the tough gets going, Stayed positive and after 32 years I am still doing wat I love doing the most to be in front of the camera! #debut #memories #nevergiveup @tabutiful @boney.kapoor @satishkaushik2178 #jaavedakhtar #babaazmi #ashokmehta #lakmikantpyarelal #anandbakshi , And Above all my father Suriender Kapoor," the actor added.

Several fans showered love on the post commemorating Sanjay's debut film. One of them commented, "One of my favourite movies till date", another fan wrote, "Prem ! Such an iconic movie".

Sanjay Kapoor is the brother of producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. His daughter Shanaya Kapoor is also all set to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Sanjay was last seen in the Netflix series, 'The Fame Game', alongside Madhuri Dixit.

( With inputs from ANI )

