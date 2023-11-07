Sanjay Kapoor posts adorable video of Shanaya Kapoor cutting her birthday cake with sword

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday and she received sweet birthday wishes from her close friends. Now, the actor is enjoying her vacation in Maldives and her father posted a video of her cutting a cake with a sword.

Sanjay Kapoor posted a short clip on his Instagram stories from Shanaya Kapoor's birthday celebration. In the video, she is shown wielding a sword to cut her massive two-tiered birthday cake while everyone surrounding her sings the birthday song.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy birthday @shanayakapoor02." He further reacted to her cutting the cake with a big knife, and mentioned, "You could have used a bigger knive," followed by a laughing emoji.

Shanaya recently shared pictures from her vacation to Maldives.

On Monday, Shanaya shared a bundle of pictures where she can be seen enjoying her holiday.

She posted some photos of beautiful scenes and can be seen taking a dive in the sea and playing pool.

Shanaya also dropped a selfie where she wore a black dress.

Along with the post, she wrote, "days like these".

Netizens bombarded the comment section with comments and emojis.

A user wrote, "Just looking like a wow" while another fan commented, "Amazing".

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha'. Directed by Nanda Kishore, will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in 2024.

In March 2022, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya and Lakshya and Gurfateh.

Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film."I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no update about the film has been given since then.

