Sanjay Kapoor, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Manish Malhotra among celebs to cast their votes in Maharashtra polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar were spotted at a polling booth in Mumbai as they cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul and Disha Parmar said, "... It is everyone's responsibility to vote. It is not a vacation day... It's a matter of a few minutes. This day comes once every five years. Please exercise your right..."

Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra also arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.

'Kasam Se' fame Prachi Desai was also spotted exercising her voting rights.

Actor Rajniesh Duggall and singer Palak Muchhal arrived to cast their votes.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was also seen casting his vote in Mumbai as voting in Maharashtra Assembly elections is underway.

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 45.53 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections while a turnout of 61.47 per cent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 3 pm.

Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 62.99 per cent, while Thane district recorded the lowest voter turnout of 38.94 per cent and Mumbai city recorded 39.34 per cent till 3 pm. .

As per Election Commission data, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 40.89 per cent, Nagpur 44.45 per cent, Aurangabad 47.05 per cent, Pune 41.70 per cent, Nashik 46.86 per cent, Satara 49.82 per cent, Dhule 47.62 per cent, Palghar 46.82 per cent, Ratnagiri 50.04 per cent, Nanded 42.87 per cent and Latur 48.34 per cent.

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23.

