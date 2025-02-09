Sanjay Kapoor remembers Rajiv Kapoor on his death anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 9 Sanjay Kapoor recently took to his Instagram stories and dropped a throwback picture of late actor Rajiv Kapoor, remembering him on his death anniversary.

The old photograph shows Sanjay Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and others gathered around the table. All the them were seen twinning in black.

Sanjay Kapoor captioned the capture, "Miss you chimps", along with a red heart emoticon.

Rajiv Kapoor left for a heavenly abode back in 2021 after suffering a cardiac arrest.Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest son of Raj Kapoor and brother of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. He grappled with health challenges for many years before his death. However, his condition worsened due to his alcohol addiction.

Rajiv Kapoor was known for his work in movies such as "Teri Ganga Maili" (1985) "Aasmaan" (1984), "Lover Boy" (1985), "Mera Saathi" (1985), "Zabardast" (1985), and "Hum To Chale Pardes" (1988), among others.

Coming to Sanjay Kapoor's work, he was recently in Kerala to film his next project. The 'Prem' actor took to the stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a photo flaunting his toned biceps in a stylish mirror selfie. "New beginnings...Shooting in Kerala After Sirf Tum", he wrote as the caption.

Although Sanjay Kapoor has announced his next project, the details about the cast and crew are not available yet.

The actor's post hinted toward his 1999 romance entertainer, "Sirf Tum". The movie was shot in Kerala, along with Nainital and Houston.

On another front, Sanjay Kapoor's better half, Maheep Kapoor disclosed on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube show that her love story with the 'Shakthi' actor started as a one-night stand. The 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' star spilled, “Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with this man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that’s where I met him, dead drunk.”

