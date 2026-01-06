Sanjay Kapoor says 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' gave him the confidence to do character driven films

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actor Sanjay Kapoor decided to turn back the clock and reflect on the time when he tried his hand at a negative role for the first time in the 2002 release "Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe".

He shared that although the Vinay Shukla directorial failed to perform at the box office, it inspired him to expand his horizons as an actor and be a part of character-driven movies.

Treating his InstaFam with a few throwback glimpses from the movie, Sanjay mentioned in the caption, "25 years ago I did my first Negative role in Koi Mere Dil se Pooche, Even though the film didn’t do well it gave me a lot of confidence to do Character driven films ! (sic)"

A remake of the 1997 Telugu film "Pelli", the romance thriller stars Aftab Shivdasani, Esha Deol, Sanjay Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles, along with Anupam Kher, Juliet Albuquerque, Jaspal Bhatti, Rajpal Yadav, and others as the ancillary cast.

The movie shares the story of Aman (Played by Aftab Shivdasani), a dress designer, who falls in love with Esha (Played by Esha Deol), only to find out some dark secrets from her past that pose a serious threat to their future.

Backed by Sanjay's producer brother, Boney Kapoor, the technical crew of the drama has Rajan Kothari as the cinematographer, Shirish Kunder as the editor, and Rajesh Roshan as the music composer.

Sanjay also uses social media to express his love for his near and dear ones.

In December, Sanjay wished his elder brother Anil Kapoor on his birthday by uploading an old still of the Kapoor brothers, along with a note that read, "Happy birthday big brother , lots of love, You’ve been a inspiration for the whole family and me so keep inspiring and showing us the path ! @anilskapoor (sic)."

