Sanjay Kapoor says 'Missed my mothers blessing' during Karwa Chauth this year

Mumbai, Oct 11 Sanjay Kapoor revealed that he "Missed my mother's blessing" during Karwa Chauth this year.

Sanjay's brother, Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, hosted a star-studded Karwa Chauth celebration at her home on Friday.

Along with the ladies of the Kapoor clan, the festivities were also graced by Shilpa Shetty, Mira Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Natasha Dhawan, Geeta Basra, and Raveena Tandon, among other ladies from the B-town.

Sharing some family photos from the Karwa Chauth celebration, Sanjay shared that he missed getting blessings from her mother this year.

"Happy karwa chauth (red heart and evil eye emoji) , Missed my mothers blessing this year though I know she will be always blessing the whole family from up there (red heart emoji) , Miss you Mom," the 'Sirf Tum' actor wrote.

Sanjay, Anil Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90 on May 2 this year due to age-related issues. Nirmal is also the grandmother to the latest generation of the Kapoor clan - Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

Back in June, Anil and Boney immersed the ashes of their late mother in the Ganga at the same place where their late father, Surinder Kapoor, was laid to rest nearly a decade ago.

Remembering his late mother, the 'Mr India' actor had penned an emotional social media post that read, "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her."

Revealing that his mother was the glue that kept their family together, Anil added, “From our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts."

