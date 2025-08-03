“Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir as a Filmmaker has Always Inspired me”: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reminisces Iconic 'Ram Chahe Leela' Song

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest and visionary filmmakers in Indian cinema. There’s no competition when it comes to the grandeur he brings to the screen and how effortlessly he brings the best out of his actors. Everything in his films, from the sets, story, dialogues, costumes, to the music, becomes iconic. One of his cinematic gems is Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, a film celebrated for its powerful performances, rich storytelling, and unforgettable songs.



Among them is the fiery dance number Ram Chahe Leela, performed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A sizzling, fierce routine, Priyanka delivered it with power and finesse. Recently, she took to social media to reminisce about the song and express her admiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also mentioned how she agreed to perform the song.



Sharing the video of the song, Priyanka wrote, “When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but him as a filmmaker, has always inspired me. His creative mind, his nostalgic stories usually over incredible food, the conversations of art and music to dance.. the beauty of the yesteryears but also what the future holds. And then he played the song.. and I knew I was her….”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali truly has a visionary mind. He doesn’t just make films; he creates worlds and atmospheres so distinct that every element—from the songs to the sets- feels magical. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela stands tall as one of his masterpieces, a film that reflects his grandeur and unmatched storytelling. With such cinematic brilliance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has truly etched his name among legends like Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt.

