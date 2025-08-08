Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Be Honoured With Prestigious National Kishore Kumar Award!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is indeed one of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema. He is regarded as a filmmaker worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as legends like Raj Kapoor, K. Asif, and Guru Dutt. With his films, he has set a benchmark for creating Indian stories in the most authentic Indian way. He is a force to reckon with in the Indian entertainment world, having taken Indian cinema to the global stage. While he has contributed immensely to Indian cinema with his remarkable films, he is now set to receive the prestigious National Kishore Kumar Award.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be honoured with the prestigious National Kishore Kumar Award for the year 2025, instituted by the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for his overall contribution in the field of film direction. While SLB is already a recipient of National Awards and several other renowned honours, this is yet another feather in his cap and a truly deserving one, for all the contributions he has made to Indian cinema through his unparalleled storytelling.

The National Kishore Kumar Award will be presented on 13th October in Khandwa. Madhya Pradesh Government, Culture Department, following its well-established tradition of honouring excellence and creativity, has instituted the annual Rashtriya Kishore Kumar Award for direction, acting, screenplay and song writing in the field of cinema. This award is given on the basis of excellence, long-term practice and best achievement.

Moreover, The anticipation builds for SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.