Sanjay Leela Bhansali to foray into Hollywood, signs with WME Agency

Following in the footsteps of SS Rajamouli, now director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is eyeing opportunities in Hollywood. According to Deadline reports, the filmmaker and his banner, Bhansali Productions, have signed with the Hollywood agency WME (William Morris Endeavor).For the uninitiated, just two months ago, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had attempted to stage an international awards campaign for his last film, Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt.

Bhansali is no stranger to receiving accolades on a global scale; his film Devdas, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, was nominated for a BAFTA in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. In addition, Bhansali is presently working on Heeramandi, a historical drama series that he revealed last year, which is currently his most well-known worldwide project. Recently, the project received a significant boost in promotion when Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, travelled to Mumbai to meet with Bhansali.