Sanjay Leela Bhansali to revive Salman Khan's starrer 'Inshallah' with another superstar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the most celebrated directors of Indian Cinema having delivered films like Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Guzaarish, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavaat and Gangubai. The filmmaker is currently busy shooting for his digital debut Heera Mandi. However, now, there is a strong buzz within the industry that SLB might just make another film before moving on to Baiju Bawra if he gets the casting right. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to revive Inshallah. Being a mature romantic comedy, the filmmaker is planning to two of the top 3 mega stars from 90s for the film,” revealed an industry insider. “He is clear on making Inshallah with the right names. At once upon a time, he was planning this film with Salman Khan, but the things fell off due to financial issues between the duo. Now, he is silently considering to approach other two top mega-stars to check on their availability and interest,” the insider shared. For those unaware, Baiju Bawra was to be produced by Pen Studios initially, but we hear the deal has now fallen through.

SLB is keeping the options to make both – Baiju Bawra and Inshallah – open at this point of time, and it all depends on which film is casted right. “After Gangubai and Heera Mandi, SLB is keeping the idea of directing a rather light hearted romantic comedy open. He is more inclined towards Inshallah as the entire pre-production work as also the music album of the romantic comedy is ready. Its all about getting the sets in place and taking the film on floors. It’s not like he needs to spend months on creating a music album for Inshallah. A significant amount of money has already been invested in the pre-production of Inshallah. Everything about the film was locked before Salman decided to walk out of the film,” the insider informed. After Salman's exit, Inshallah was offered to Hrithik Roshan too, who back in the day was committed to doing a couple of other projects and hence gave it a pass.