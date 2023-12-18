Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani' completes 8 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Bajirao Mastani' completed eight years since it was released in the theatres.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, 'Bajirao Mastani' tells the tale of Bajirao (Ranveer), who falls in love with a warrior princess Mastani (Deepika) despite being married to Kashibai (Priyanka). Bajirao and Mastani struggle to make their love triumph amid opposition from his conservative family.

The film was a box office success.

Marking the film's 8th anniversary, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Production's social media team on Instagram wrote, "An epic tale of Bajirao's bravery, Mastani's resilience, Kashibai's unwavering devotion and a love that transcended all boundaries [?]Celebrating #8YearsOfBajiraoMastani "

'Bajirao Mastani' won seven National Film Awards, including Best Direction and Best Supporting Actress, bagged by Tanvi Azmi, who played a supporting role in the film.

This was Ranveer-Deepika's second film with SLB and the trio worked together again in Padmaavat (2018).

