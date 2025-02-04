Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Black' clocks 20 Years: An incredible journey from darkness to the light!

Mumbai, Feb 4 Back in 2005, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered a cinematic masterpiece, "Black". Released in the cinema halls on 4th February 2005, the film has completed 20 years.

Commemorating the milestone, Bhansali Productions shared a heartfelt post on their official Instagram. “A teacher who never gave up. A student who never stopped learning. An incredible journey of Michelle and Debraj, from darkness to the light! Here's to a film that is forever etched in our hearts, celebrating #20YearsOfBlack.”, they wrote, along with some precious scenes from "Black".

One of the netizens praised the movie in the comment section saying, "This, khamoshi, and Guzaarish were really a masterpiece."

Another Insta user wrote, "Brilliant movie with awesome background score beautiful cinematography and best performances by everyone in movie spl mention of child actress who performed wonderful."

The third comment read, "Epic film the storyline so much empathy for all those being special on this planet they r really special for us n last the role of a teacher is commendable even after u move on their teachings keep contributing in our personalities tribute to all the teachers."

Made under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Black" stars Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, along with Ayesha Kapur, Shernaz Patel, and Dhritiman Chatterjee as the ancillary cast.

The project narrates the story of Michelle (Rani Mukerji), a deaf, blind, and mute woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Amitabh Bachchan), who later develops Alzheimer's himself.

On a different note, another one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies, "Padmaavat" will be re-released in theatres on 6th February 2025. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor as leads, the historical drama is inspired by the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

As "Padmaavat" is set to re-release, the movie buffs are demanding a re-release for "Black" as well". A netizen wrote on X (Previously known as Twitter), "As Padmavaat is re releasing in a few days, I feel that another movie that should be coming to the theatres once again is BLACK".

