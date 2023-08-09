Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut film Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala-starrer ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ clocks 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala, the debut film which marked the start of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial voyage, completed 27 years today.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions shared a video and captioned it, “Here’s to Khamoshi: The Musical. A timeless journey of love, song and emotions. Celebrating 27 years of mesmerizing melodies.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvteLAKpYCi/

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the maestro of visual storytelling, has always been hailed for his remarkable contributions to the film industry. His movies have transcended boundaries, captivating audiences with their brilliance and emotional depth.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film centres around Annie, the daughter of a hearing and speech-impaired couple. She meets Raj, who introduces her to music and love. She must overcome challenges, though, when her family refuses to accept their love.

It comprised of Aaj Main Upar by Kavita Krishnamurthy & Kumar Sanu, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Bahon Ke Darmiyan by Alka Yagnik and Hariharan.

From the poignant Khamoshi to the recent blockbuster ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Bhansali has come a long way as a filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Bhansali is currently working on his upcoming web series 'Heeramandi' which stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles.

The series will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

